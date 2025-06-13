Albert D Mason Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.5%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,893,713.60. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

