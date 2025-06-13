Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $98,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $312.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

