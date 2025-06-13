iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

