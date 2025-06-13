Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.