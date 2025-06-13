Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $577,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

