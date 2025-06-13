Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 17.3% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $533.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.64. The firm has a market cap of $334.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

