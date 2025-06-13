Albert D Mason Inc. Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.9% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $470.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.06.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.