Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Suzano alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUZ

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 372,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,481. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Suzano had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Suzano will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suzano

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.