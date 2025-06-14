Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $45.43

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $776.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

