Neeraj Agrawal Sells 378,940 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $3,319,514.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,623.04. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neeraj Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Neeraj Agrawal sold 121,060 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,058,064.40.

On Friday, March 14th, Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 209.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

