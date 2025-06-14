Neeraj Agrawal Sells 378,940 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $3,319,514.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,623.04. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Neeraj Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Neeraj Agrawal sold 121,060 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,058,064.40.
- On Friday, March 14th, Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84.
Sprinklr Trading Down 1.8%
NYSE:CXM opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 209.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
