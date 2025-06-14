Analysts Set Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target at $33.83

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

SLN opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.41. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 849,676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 205,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 48,165.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 498,032 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

