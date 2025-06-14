Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $139.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

NYSE:HRI opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. Herc has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Herc by 104.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Herc by 435.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $183,786,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 213.4% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Herc by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after acquiring an additional 508,359 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

