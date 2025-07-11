Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $82,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $373.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day moving average is $375.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

