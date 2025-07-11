Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $442.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.94 and its 200 day moving average is $402.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

