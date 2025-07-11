20,285 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Amgen stock opened at $300.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

