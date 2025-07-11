Burford Brothers Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $275.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $281.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $216,933,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

