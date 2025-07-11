Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cromwell Holdings LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

NYSE:UPS opened at $102.87 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

