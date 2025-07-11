Burford Brothers Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $306.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.52 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

