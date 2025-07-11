Crosspoint Financial LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.0% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,241,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.67 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

