Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $158.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.03. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

