SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $575.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $576.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.