iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

QUAL stock opened at $184.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

