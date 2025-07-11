Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $394.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.97.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

