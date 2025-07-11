Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VIG opened at $207.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.