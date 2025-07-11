331 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,990,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

QUAL stock opened at $184.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

