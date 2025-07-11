WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $442.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $443.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

