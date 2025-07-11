Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

