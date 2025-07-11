Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Purchases 533 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $308.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.