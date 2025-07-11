380 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $968.29 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $961.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.