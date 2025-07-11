iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,906 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.8%

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

