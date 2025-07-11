Fonville Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

