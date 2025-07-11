Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 186.3% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 61,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.6% during the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 335,765 shares in the company, valued at $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $145.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

