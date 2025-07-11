Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,832 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $379.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.