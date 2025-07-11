Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $46,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10,411.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $64.81.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

