Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Illinois Tool Works worth $230,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 494.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.03 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

