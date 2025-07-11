Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

CVX stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $269.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

