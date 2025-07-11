Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 659,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,075 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $144.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

