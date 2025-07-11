Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,512,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,401,000 after buying an additional 158,647 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 285,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

