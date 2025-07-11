Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.