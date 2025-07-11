Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IBM opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.62 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $266.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.42 and its 200-day moving average is $251.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

