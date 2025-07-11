State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE AXP opened at $325.52 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $228.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.