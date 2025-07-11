Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Accenture by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $288.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.92. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

