Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,329 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $575.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $576.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

