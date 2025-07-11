MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

