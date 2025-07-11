MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 189 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $269.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

