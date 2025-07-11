Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,959,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.4% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after buying an additional 2,164,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

