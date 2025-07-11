Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by CFC Planning Co LLC

CFC Planning Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.8% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.6%

CRM stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.43 and a 200-day moving average of $289.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.