Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.3% during the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 51,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,194,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 699,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,868,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 272.9% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $555.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

