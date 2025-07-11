Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is CFC Planning Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CFC Planning Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.4% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,465,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,135,000 after buying an additional 78,270 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 527,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,675,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 79,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7%

CSCO opened at $68.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

