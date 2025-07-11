CFC Planning Co LLC Acquires 237 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,400 shares of company stock valued at $161,083,166. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

